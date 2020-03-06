Market Overview

FMCSA Vs ELDs, Airlines Lose $113 Billion, And Why "This Is The Delay" For Baby Yoda
FreightWaves  
March 06, 2020 4:26pm   Comments
FMCSA Vs ELDs, Airlines Lose $113 Billion, And Why "This Is The Delay" For Baby Yoda

On today's episode, Dooner and Hill are talking about a former Uber exec who filed for bankruptcy after losing a $179M dispute with Google Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the FMCSA going after rule-breaking ELDs, and coronavirus costing commercial airlines a $113 billion loss. 

Plus, Lean Staffing's CEO David Bell is in studio to talk staffing and how Colombia is rapidly becoming the Silicon Valley of South America.

Zach Strickland walks us through the TruckStop/SONAR data deal and what that means.

Kevin Hill and Dooner Put That Coffee Down as they wrap up their freight sales survey on objections. Also, Good News Bad News concerning the coronavirus and Hollywood, why Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) told Dooner he'd have to wait for his Baby Yoda toys, an issue with nuclear verdicts finally getting addressed, and who is your brother's wedding date?

All this and more on today's WHAT THE TRUCK?!? LIVE

#WHATTHETRUCK #ShippingDelays #CORONAVIRUS

