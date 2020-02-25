Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Safety Board Holds Meeting To Determine The Cause Of 2017 Tesla Crash Today
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2020 3:25am   Comments
Share:
US Safety Board Holds Meeting To Determine The Cause Of 2017 Tesla Crash Today

The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a board meeting on Tuesday to determine the cause behind a 2017 fatal crash involving a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle.

What Happened

The meeting to be held in Washington, D.C. at 1.00 pm EST will be open to the public, NTSB said in a statement.

Walter Huang, an engineer working with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), died in a fatal crash on the United States Highway 101 in March 2018.

According to the documents revealed by the NTSB earlier this month, Huang told his family members that the autopilot in his Tesla vehicle malfunctioned multiple times before the incident that took his life.

In a statement in March 2019, Tesla denied any malfunction and added that the driver failed to take action in spite of "several visual and one audible hands-on warning."

The NTSB also plans to issue safety guidelines to Tesla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and a California transportation agency, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Price Action

Tesla's stock traded 1.22% higher at $844 per share in the after-hours session on Monday. The shares closed 7.46% lower at $833.79 in the regular session.

Posted-In: Apple Elon MuskGovernment News Legal Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TSLA)

Tesla's Cybertruck Sets Internet Abuzz (Again) As Musk Reveals Features On Twitter
Apple Stores Begin Reopening In Coronavirus-Hit China
China, Japan Stocks Edge Lower As Coronavirus Fears Continue, South Korea Recoups
Chip Stocks, Apple, Airlines Among Hardest Hit As Stocks Plunge On Coronavirus Spread
What A Bernie Sanders Presidency Could Mean For Big Tech Stocks
Warren Buffett Continues To Praise Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga