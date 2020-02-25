US Safety Board Holds Meeting To Determine The Cause Of 2017 Tesla Crash Today

The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a board meeting on Tuesday to determine the cause behind a 2017 fatal crash involving a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle.

What Happened

The meeting to be held in Washington, D.C. at 1.00 pm EST will be open to the public, NTSB said in a statement.

Walter Huang, an engineer working with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), died in a fatal crash on the United States Highway 101 in March 2018.

According to the documents revealed by the NTSB earlier this month, Huang told his family members that the autopilot in his Tesla vehicle malfunctioned multiple times before the incident that took his life.

In a statement in March 2019, Tesla denied any malfunction and added that the driver failed to take action in spite of "several visual and one audible hands-on warning."

The NTSB also plans to issue safety guidelines to Tesla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and a California transportation agency, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Price Action

Tesla's stock traded 1.22% higher at $844 per share in the after-hours session on Monday. The shares closed 7.46% lower at $833.79 in the regular session.