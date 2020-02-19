The Most And Least Popular US Senators In 2020

In an effort to determine who are the most liked and least liked-U.S. Senators for 2020, political research outlet Morning Consult surveyed nearly 500,000 registered voters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.

“The most popular and unpopular senators are determined by total approval and total disapproval, with net approval (approval minus disapproval) serving as the tiebreaker,” according to Morning Consult.

10 Most Popular US Senators in 2020

Bernie Sanders - VT, 65% Approval Rating

John Barrasso - WY, 64% Approval Rating

Patrick Leahy - VT, 64% Approval Rating

Mike Enzi - WY, 62% Approval Rating

Angus King - ME, 58% Approval Rating

John Hoeven - ND, 56% Approval Rating

Amy Klobuchar - MN, 56% Approval Rating

Jack Reed - RI, 53% Approval Rating

Chris Coons - DE, 52% Approval Rating

John Thune - SD, 52% Approval Rating

10 Least Popular US Senators in 2020

Susan Collins - ME, 52% Disapproval Rating

Mitch McConnell - KY, 50% Disapproval Rating

Joni Ernst - IA, 42% Disapproval Rating

Lisa Murkowski - AK, 41% Disapproval Rating

Bob Menendez - NJ, 40% Disapproval Rating

Cory Gardner - CO, 40% Disapproval Rating

Martha McSally - AZ, 40% Disapproval Rating

Deb Fischer - NE, 40% Disapproval Rating

Elizabeth Warren - MA, 40% Disapproval Rating

Rand Paul - KY, 39% Disapproval Rating

Scoreboard Doesn't Lie

Among the 10 most popular senators, four are Democrats, four are Republicans and two are independents. How’s that for a dead heat?

Bernie Sanders is the most popular senator in the U.S. for 2020, according to the survey.

Having represented the state of Vermont in the U.S. House from 1991-2007 and U.S. Senate from 2007-present, Sanders has the highest total approval rating of any senator at 64% total.

As far as the 10 least popular senators, eight are Republicans and two are Democrats. Susan Collins is the least popular senator in America for 2020.

Collins has represented the state of Maine in the U.S. Senate since 1997. Although the survey does not address specific reasons why a senator is “approved” or “disapproved” of, a lot of the dissatisfaction toward Collins might be connected to her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in fall 2018. Her disapproval rating for 2020 sits at 42, according to Morning Consult.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.