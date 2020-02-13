Market Overview

FreightWaves NOW: Pipeline Protesters Blocking Canadian Railways
FreightWaves  
February 13, 2020 1:59pm   Comments
FreightWaves NOW: Pipeline Protesters Blocking Canadian Railways

Market Expert Donny Gilbert highlights the US Dry van markets before diving into the Atlanta, GA, Cedar Rapids, IA and Pittsburgh, PA markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, then Market Expert Mike Baudendistel discusses the pipeline protesters interrupting the Canadian railways with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the Intermodal and Rail Update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

