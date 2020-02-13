FreightWaves NOW: Pipeline Protesters Blocking Canadian Railways
Market Expert Donny Gilbert highlights the US Dry van markets before diving into the Atlanta, GA, Cedar Rapids, IA and Pittsburgh, PA markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, then Market Expert Mike Baudendistel discusses the pipeline protesters interrupting the Canadian railways with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the Intermodal and Rail Update.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
