Andrew Yang Drops Out Of 2020 Democratic Presidential Race, Followers Ready For 2024

Andrew Yang is withdrawing from the Democratic race for the 2020 presidential nomination, he announced Tuesday.

What Happened

Yang announced his withdrawal at a time when the New Hampshire exit polls showed him trailing by a margin to lead candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. The entrepreneur-turned-politician received about 1% raw votes in IOWA and failed to get any pledged delegates.

I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

"You know I am a math guy, and it's clear tonight from the numbers that we're not going to win this race," Yang told his supporters at a rally in New Hampshire. "I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win. So tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president."

LIVE: Andrew Yang speaks after suspending his 2020 presidential campaign. https://t.co/dZ56hAWSC1 https://t.co/Gv7ZX1UxmM — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2020

Why It Matters

Yang officially joined the race in November 2017, as a relatively unknown figure who has never held a political office in his life. The 45-year old's campaign lasted longer than many seasoned veteran Democrats', with his supporters, referring to themselves as "Yang Gang," rallying behind him.

Yang's candidature was best known for his proposed policy of universal basic income of $1000 for all adult American citizens, and for his internet fanfare, especially among the technology community.

The other Democratic candidates took to Twitter to congratulate Yang on a better-than-expected run, and Buttigieg expressed his wish to work together.

"[Andrew Yang] started out unknown, but went on to make a big impact with his campaign built on preparing for America's future," Buttigieg said on Twitter. "Andrew, we'll miss you and the [Yang Gang] on the trail, but I can't wait to work together to help prepare America for the challenges ahead."

Andrew, I will miss you on the campaign trail. You've inspired so many new people to join politics. By thinking outside of the box, you will have a lasting mark in bringing new voters to the ballot box in 2020. And I've enjoyed hanging out with the #yanggang. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 12, 2020

"#YangGang," was the top trend in the United States on Twitter at press time, followed by "#AndrewYang," and "Yang2024," suggesting his followers aren't in the mood to hang their boots just yet.

Photo Credit: Public image from Wikimedia.