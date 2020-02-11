Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Andrew Yang Drops Out Of 2020 Democratic Presidential Race, Followers Ready For 2024
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 9:59pm   Comments
Share:
Andrew Yang Drops Out Of 2020 Democratic Presidential Race, Followers Ready For 2024

Andrew Yang is withdrawing from the Democratic race for the 2020 presidential nomination, he announced Tuesday.

What Happened

Yang announced his withdrawal at a time when the New Hampshire exit polls showed him trailing by a margin to lead candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. The entrepreneur-turned-politician received about 1% raw votes in IOWA and failed to get any pledged delegates.

"You know I am a math guy, and it's clear tonight from the numbers that we're not going to win this race," Yang told his supporters at a rally in New Hampshire. "I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win. So tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president."

Why It Matters

Yang officially joined the race in November 2017, as a relatively unknown figure who has never held a political office in his life. The 45-year old's campaign lasted longer than many seasoned veteran Democrats', with his supporters, referring to themselves as "Yang Gang," rallying behind him.

Yang's candidature was best known for his proposed policy of universal basic income of $1000 for all adult American citizens, and for his internet fanfare, especially among the technology community.

The other Democratic candidates took to Twitter to congratulate Yang on a better-than-expected run, and Buttigieg expressed his wish to work together.

"[Andrew Yang] started out unknown, but went on to make a big impact with his campaign built on preparing for America's future," Buttigieg said on Twitter. "Andrew, we'll miss you and the [Yang Gang] on the trail, but I can't wait to work together to help prepare America for the challenges ahead."

"#YangGang," was the top trend in the United States on Twitter at press time, followed by "#AndrewYang," and "Yang2024," suggesting his followers aren't in the mood to hang their boots just yet.

Photo Credit: Public image from Wikimedia.

Posted-In: 2020 election Andrew Yang Democrats Donald TrumpGovernment News Politics General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Monday Morning Volatility: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 10, 2020
Trump's Budget Proposal Features Cuts In Safety Nets And Foreign Aid
The Week In Cannabis: Corporate Turmoil, Mass Layoffs And Stocks In Red
No Fear Friday: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 7, 2020
US Adds 225K Jobs In January, Labor Participation Rate Rises
3 Popular ETFs With No Tesla Exposure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga