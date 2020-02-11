Drug And Alcohol Clearinghouse's Failure To Register

On this post-Oscar's edition of What The Truck?!?, Dooner and Chad look into why 90% of drivers seeking jobs fail to register in Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, cover the Coyote layoffs, see a surge in logistics job growth, talk to Logixboard CEO and founder Julian Alvarez, and dial up RDS Logistics director of sales Jamin Alvidrez.

Then they play market expert trivia, find out what's hot in Freightonomics, and finish with an Academy Award-worthy Big Deal, Little Deal.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image Sourced from Pixabay