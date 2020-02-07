Could AB5 Going Nationwide Spell Doom For Trucking?

On today's episode, Dooner and Chad are talking about AB5 possibly going nationwide, truckers fighting cap and trade, and a bill to fund truck parking hitting Congress. On another Mad Gaines, transportation attorney Cassandra Gaines rants about noncompetes. CNBC Business News' Lori Ann LaRocco discusses the coronavirus impact on freight.

Kevin Hill tells us where the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index has landed this week. Plus a recap of FreightWaves' newest show: Put That Coffee Down — the freight sales podcast for closers. JP returns for our 150th broadcast to celebrate Passport, your ticket to FreightWaves: LIVE events and market research. All this and more. Thank you for making it to this mile marker with us.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image Sourced from Pixabay