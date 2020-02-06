Boeing IDs New 737 Max Software Glitch

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) engineers have discovered a new software problem with the grounded 737 Max that must be fixed before the plane can return to service, according to Bloomberg, which cited Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson.

According to the report, a light indicating that the stablilizer trim system wasn’t working properly “had been staying on for longer than a desired period,“ Dickson said.

The 737 Max jets have been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months.

In January, the company announced it doesn’t expect the plane to fly again until the middle of the year.

Boeing shares were trading up 4.08% at $343.05 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $446.01 and a 52-week low of $302.72.

