Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump Headed For Speedy Acquittal After Senate Votes Against Additional Witnesses
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2020 12:05am   Comments
Share:
Trump Headed For Speedy Acquittal After Senate Votes Against Additional Witnesses

President Donald Trump is headed for an expedited acquittal in his impeachment trial after the Senate rejected the call for additional witnesses in a vote on Friday.

What Happened

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 51 to 49 to block any additional witness from being called for the trial.

The vote was divided across the party-line, as was expected, with Democrats getting only two of the four needed Republicans to side with them on the matter.

Utah senator Mitt Romney and Maine senator Susan Collins joined the Democrats in calling for more witnesses, as Tennessee senator Lamar Alexander decided against it at the last minute. Alexander said that while President Trump's actions were inappropriate, they don't constitute an impeachable offense.

"Senate Republicans turned away from truth and went along with a sham trial," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter. "If President Trump is acquitted with no witnesses, no documents, the acquittal will have no value because Americans will know this wasn't a real trial."

"America will remember this day," he added.

The House of Representatives had formally initiated the impeachment proceedings against the president on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of presidential powers.

What's Next

The Senate will have a final vote on whether to convict or acquit the president on Wednesday evening.

The vote is seen as a mere formality of procedure as the Senate is widely expected to acquit Trump, especially after the rejection of the call for witnesses, with votes divided across party lines.

Before the vote, the House prosecutors and Trump's defense team will make the closing arguments on Monday.

Posted-In: Donald Trump Impeachment US SenateGovernment News Politics Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Sundial Lose Their CEOs, Santa Cruz Gets Trippy And Much More
Sour Finish: Stocks Dive, Led By Hotels, Airlines, As Fears Of Coronavirus Impact Increase
How Much Investing $100 In MarketAxess Stock In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
PreMarket Prep Recap: Amazon's Huge Q4 Beat Can't Save The Markets
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Coca-Cola Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Sen. Lamar Alexander To Vote Against Additional Witnesses, Trump Likely To Be Acquitted In Impeachment Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga