The Latest From Huawei's Win In UK: White House 'Disappointed'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 3:04pm   Comments
Huawei was given the green-light to play a role in building out the U.K.'s 5G network but this shouldn't be described as a "win" for the Chinese company, Andy Purdy, Huawei Tech USA chief security officer, said on CNBC.

'Small Step'

Rather than describing the U.K.'s decision to allow Huawei to build out its 5G network, Purdy said it merely marks a "very small step in a process which began 15 years ago." The implementation of certain restrictions on Huawei, including a ban near military or sensitive sites, is an "appropriate approach" for the government that balances its concerns with the needs to include leading technology parts.

In addition, sharing classified and secret information between allies shouldn't be an issue for the U.K. government since Huawei will only be limited to the radio access part of the network, he said. After all, the information will be encrypted before it leaves and most certainly won't consist of open text

White House: 'Disappointed'

An unnamed U.S. "senior administration official" told CNBC's Eamon Javers the Trump administration is "disappointed" with the U.K.'s decision to grant Huawei access to build part of its 5G network. The statement added: "There is no safe option for untrusted vendors to control any part of a 5G network."

The U.S. government said it hopes to seek a solution which results in the "exclusion of untrusted vendor components from 5G networks."

UK Allows Huawei To Build Part Of Its 5G Network

Huawei CFO Extradition Hearings Begin In Canada

 

Photo by Zac Wolff on Unsplash

Posted-In: 5GGovernment News Regulations Eurozone Markets Tech Media

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

