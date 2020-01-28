Today's Pickup: CVSA Puts Drivers In Crosshairs For Roadcheck

Good day,

Drivers will be in the crosshairs when the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's (CVSA) International Roadcheck takes place May 5-7. Roadcheck is a three-day enforcement blitz across North America.

"With last year's federal electronic logging device full-compliance mandate in the U.S., the alliance decided that this year's International Roadcheck would be the perfect opportunity to revisit all aspects of roadside inspection driver requirements," said Sgt. John Samis of the Delaware State Police and current CVSA president.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, there were 3.36 million inspections conducted in 2019 with 944,794 driver violations found. Almost 200,000 drivers were placed out of service.

Among the common driver violations found in inspections are record-of-duty status violation, operating a property-carrying vehicle without a valid medical certificate, operating without a CDL or no ELD. In all, there are 10 common driver-related violations, CVSA said. Inspectors also will check seat belt usage, operating authority, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and permits/bills of lading.

The full list of driver requirements is available here: https://www.cvsa.org/wp-content/uploads/2020-International-Roadcheck-Driver-Requirements-Flyer.pdf

Inspectors also will inspect vehicles as normal. This inspection will include items such as brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, driver's seat (missing), exhaust systems, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, rims and hubs, and windshield wipers.

"We're aware that some drivers opt to stay off roadways during the three days of International Roadcheck. Although there is certainly an increase in the number of inspections conducted during International Roadcheck, it's important to remember that inspections are conducted every day of the year," Samis said. "Inspectors will be inspecting commercial motor vehicles the day before International Roadcheck starts, the day after it ends, as well as any other day of the year."

Did you know?

According to Benjamin Hartford, an analyst for investment firm Baird, a bottoming process for freight demand is likely to begin in the second half of 2020, with brighter days in 2021.

Quotable:

"It's not just about developing software, it's about developing expertise. It's a new way to bring innovation to life for our customers. We've always tried to be very customer-centric. … I think in the last two or three years we've become even better at that."

— Bob Biesterfeld, president and CEO of C.H. Robinson, on the company's new incubator, Robinson Labs

In other news:

FedEx versus the world

While UPS (NYSE: UPS) has aligned with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is banking on other retailers to power its future. (Bloomberg)

Collision-mitigation systems grow in popularity

More fleets are spec'ing collision-mitigation systems than ever before, choosing to invest in systems that can make the difference between a nuclear verdict and staying in business. (CCJ)

Canada poised to approve USMCA

Canadian lawmakers are working on a deal to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. (FOX Business)

Breaking down the transportation plans of Dems

Three of the leading Democratic candidates for president have released specific transportation plans, while others have rolled transportation into broader initiatives. (Eno Center for Transportation)

Warehouse demand continues to grow

A study from real estate firm CBRE says warehouse demand will continue to grow by e-commerce growth. (Logistics Management)

Final thoughts

International Roadcheck will take place this year May 5-7. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which runs Roadcheck, said this year's event will focus on driver requirements. While each roadside inspection includes a review of driver requirements, this inspection will prioritize driver violations.

Many drivers choose to stay off the roads during the yearly blitz, but CVSA reminds drivers that inspections take place every day of the year. Following the rules never ends.

