New China Virus Confirmed As Death Toll Rises, Government Steps Up Efforts

The People's Republic of China is stepping up its efforts to tackle the spread of novel coronavirus, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday (Beijing time).

China Will Cooperate With WHO, Neighbors

In a meeting headed by State Council Premier Li Keqiang on Monday, the government said that all concerned markets in the city of Wuhan, the center of the virus spread, will be shut, and wildlife control will be tightened, Xinhua reported.

The officials decided that there will be mandatory fever screening at the airports, train stations, as well as seaports.

According to Xinhua, the meeting called for "openness and transparency" in disclosing the information about the disease to the public and for "close communication and cooperation" with the World Health Organization and other neighbors, including Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The Chinese government came under severe criticism in 2003 during the SARS virus outbreak, including from the W.H.O., as it downplayed and underreported the results of the outbreak.

The W.H.O. has called an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the virus.

Death Toll Rises, Human-To-Human Transmission Confirmed

The severity of the outbreak has increased, as the virus spreads internationally, and the death toll increases.

At least 217 cases have been confirmed, with another seven suspected by Monday evening (Beijing time), according to Xinhua. One case in Japan, two in Thailand, and one in South Korea have been confirmed, Xinhua said.

The death toll from the virus has increased to four with the latest death of an 89-year old on Tuesday.

China's National Health Commission on Monday confirmed that the virus could be transferred human-to-human, and the medical staff treating the virus patients are themselves at risk, Xinhua reported.

Zhong Nanshan, the head of the team studying the virus, said that two people in Guangdong province were confirmed to have been infected by the virus through their family members who had visited Wuhan.