Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global Stocks Surge As US, China Set To Sign Trade Deal This Week
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2020 7:09am   Comments
Share:
Global Stocks Surge As US, China Set To Sign Trade Deal This Week

The stocks in Asia and the European Union surged on Monday as the United States and People's Republic of China are set to sign the long-awaited phase one of their deal later this week. U.S. futures too pointed towards a higher open.

What Happened

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the trade deal with the Chinese vice premier Liu He on Wednesday. Liu, who led the trade deal negotiations from the Chinese side, will arrive in the U.S. later on Monday for a three-day visit, Reuters reported earlier last week.

The exact details of the trade deal haven't been made public, and investors have acted mainly on speculations over how favorable the terms of the agreement will be and when it will be signed.

The tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the killing of Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani have also de-escalated, as President Trump said that the country wouldn't retaliate militarily after Iran's retaliatory strikes at U.S. airbases in Iraq.

With Iran admitting that it accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 aircraft killing all 176 people on board, the government's problems have shifted domestically with major protests across the country, Reuters reported earlier on Monday.

The conflict between the two countries, which seemed headed to a war-like situation last week, caused a worldwide dip in the stock markets.

The ease in the conflict and the optimism over the U.S.-China trade deal finally getting signed seems to have given a sigh of relief to the traders.

Asia Markets

Here's how the markets in Asia closed on Monday:

China's Shanghai Composite closed 0.75% higher at 3,115.57, and Shenzhen Component closed 1.36% higher at 1,822.35.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1.11% at 28.954.94, as the city's chief executive Carrie Lam said that the city-state's financial systems "have not been undermined" by the recent political unrest and geopolitical conflicts.

South Korea's KOSPI traded 1.04% higher to close at 2,229.26.

India's Nifty 50 was up 0.59% at 12,329.55 and SENSEX closed 0.62% higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index traded 0.37% lower at 6,903.7. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.15% at 3,251.07.

Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

EU Markets

The United Kingdom's FTSE 100 was up 0.5% at 7,625.55.

Germany's DAX Performance Index traded 0.09% higher at 13495.43.

France's CAC 40 was up 0.31% at 6,055.56.

The Eurozone's overall Stoxx 50 index was up 0.11%

US Futures

NASDAQ 100 futures were up 0.51% at 9,024.25. Dow Jones futures traded 0.42% higher at 28,897. S&P 500 futures were up 0.38% at 3,277.25.

Posted-In: Government News Futures Politics Global Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Here's How Much Investing $100 In JPMorgan Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
The Week In Cannabis: New York, Mississippi, Illinois, Mexico, High Times And More
PreMarket Prep Recap: Muted Reaction To Jobs, Grubhub Not For Sale, Six Flags On One-Way Roller Coaster
US Adds 145K Jobs In December, Wage And Labor Market Gains Consistent With Fed's Outlook
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Tesla Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Facebook Refuses To Limit Political Ads But Gives Users More Control Over Them
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga