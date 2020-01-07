Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Defense Stocks Set To Surge After Iran Missile Attack On US Bases
Jason Shubnell  
January 07, 2020 9:14pm   Comments
Share:
Defense Stocks Set To Surge After Iran Missile Attack On US Bases

President Donald Trump’s decision last week to use a drone strike to kill Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, pushed defense stocks higher in the days that followed and Iran's response has those stocks higher again.

Reports emerged Tuesday evening that Iran fired more than two dozen ballistic missiles that struck the Al-Assad and Irbil Airbases in Iraq. A U.S. official told CNN there were no initial reports of any U.S. casualties, "but an assessment of the impact of the strikes is underway."

If the U.S. ultimately goes to war with Iran, it could mean a big sales boost for companies that supply the military.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) traded higher by more than 4.4% in Tuesday's after-hours trading session, while General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) traded up 3% and Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) was up 2.8%.

White House officials said Trump was briefed on the matter, but is not expected to issue a speech Tuesday night.

"The administration has sought to cast that strike as an attempt to de-escalate tensions with Iran, but Tehran has vowed revenge for the killing, which it says was an 'act of war' and 'state terrorism,'" CNN reports.

Related Links:

Time Is Right To Stick With Aerospace And Defense ETFs

The Death Of Iran's General Soleimani Is Big For Defense Stocks

Posted-In: Donald Trump IranGovernment News Global After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GD + LMT)

Today's Pickup: An Option For Slow-Speed, Low-Altitude Air Transport; Does PSR Run Afoul Of Rails' Common Carrier Obligations?
The Death Of Iran's General Soleimani Is Big For Defense Stocks
Perspective Time: Geopolitics Hits Markets, But Losses Not Too Steep Yet And Volatility Tame
7 Industrial Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gold, Bonds, Crude All On The Rise After US Strike In Middle East Sparks Fears
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga