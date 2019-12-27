Federal Aviation Administration Suggests Remote Tracking For Drones

The U.S. aviation regulator has proposed a new rule to identify and track most drones in U.S airspace on Thursday, according to Reuters.

What Happened

The proposed regulation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would make remote tracking possible for almost all drones. And it would mean all drones flying in U.S airspace will have to comply with it within three years.

The proposed rule would apply to almost all commercial and recreational drones, but would not cover the smallest models, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Smaller drones flown as a hobby or for recreational purposes weighing less than half a pound are already exempt from the current FAA rules for drones.

Why It Matters

FAA’s proposal comes at a time when drone delivery is gradually becoming mainstream, and companies are in a race to develop drone fleets for e-commerce stores.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) said in October it received federal approval to set up a fleet of unmanned aircraft to deliver health supplies and consumer packages potentially throughout the U.S.

Earlier this year, Alphabet’s Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL), got the first FAA approval to make commercial deliveries in the U.S.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) received FAA approval to test delivery drones back in 2015.