Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Federal Aviation Administration Suggests Remote Tracking For Drones

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 12:02am   Comments
Share:
Federal Aviation Administration Suggests Remote Tracking For Drones

The U.S. aviation regulator has proposed a new rule to identify and track most drones in U.S airspace on Thursday, according to Reuters.

What Happened

The proposed regulation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would make remote tracking possible for almost all drones. And it would mean all drones flying in U.S airspace will have to comply with it within three years.

The proposed rule would apply to almost all commercial and recreational drones, but would not cover the smallest models, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Smaller drones flown as a hobby or for recreational purposes weighing less than half a pound are already exempt from the current FAA rules for drones.

Why It Matters

FAA’s proposal comes at a time when drone delivery is gradually becoming mainstream, and companies are in a race to develop drone fleets for e-commerce stores.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) said in October it received federal approval to set up a fleet of unmanned aircraft to deliver health supplies and consumer packages potentially throughout the U.S.

Earlier this year, Alphabet’s Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL), got the first FAA approval to make commercial deliveries in the U.S.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) received FAA approval to test delivery drones back in 2015.

Posted-In: dronesGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + GOOGL)

Gene Munster Talks Tesla's Opportunity, Apple's Valuation, Netflix's Headwinds
Nasdaq Hits 9,000 As Amazon Rallies On 'Record-Breaking' Holiday Numbers
Commentary: Trucking Industry Observations Heading Into 2020
Thursday's Market Minute: A Sleepy Market
Starsky Robotics Seeks Potential Buyers As Autonomous Startup Struggles To Raise Funds
YouTube Allegedly Taking Down Cryptocurrency-Related Videos From its Platform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Tesla Gets $1.6B Loan From Chinese Banks For Shanghai Gigafactory