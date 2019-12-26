US Tightens Export Controls For China, Russia And Venezuela

The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said it is amending its regulations to expand license requirements for exports of items intended for military applications in China, Russia and Venezuela.

The initiation of the proposed rule, which occurred in November, takes particular aim at adding export controls of technologies for "military end users" in China and will expand the already existing definition of "military end use" for China, Russia and Venezuela.

BIS will use the rule to increase the types of U.S. items to China, Russia and Venezuela that will require an export license under Supplement No. 2 and Part 744 in the Export Administration Regulations.

In addition, the rule will add electronic information filing requirements in the U.S. government's Automated Export System (AES) for exports to China, Russia and Venezuela.

The proposed rule was included in the Commerce Department's Fall 2019 Semiannual Agenda of Regulations, which was published in the Dec. 26 Federal Register.

The department's fall 2019 regulatory agenda includes regulatory activities to be carried out by the department's agencies from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.

No further details were provided in the Commerce Department's semiannual regulatory agenda on when BIS will publish its final rule for expanding requirements for military end users and end uses related to exports to China, Russia and Venezuela.

Image by 文 邵 from Pixabay