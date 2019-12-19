Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Searching For Ireland Warehouse As Brexit Threatens Open Border With UK
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2019 12:42am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Searching For Ireland Warehouse As Brexit Threatens Open Border With UK

Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is on the hunt for real estate in the Republic of Ireland to open a warehouse as Brexit deadline approaches, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Amazon is on the lookout for an area about 100,000 square feet on the outskirts of Dublin, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The e-commerce giant currently ships Irish orders from its U.K. warehouse, but the status of border control between the two countries post-U.K.'s exit from the E.U. bloc remains unclear for the lack of an agreement.

The newly-elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a timely Brexit, which means that the status quo will end by the December 31, 2020 deadline, even if the country can't strike a deal with the E.U. on trade, customs, and other matters.

The e-commerce giant is also concerned with increasing its shipment speed, Bloomberg noted, and moving warehouses closer to the big city helps achieve that goal.

Last week, Amazon banned the third party sellers to cut delivery time in the U.S. for Prime-eligible orders with delivery giant FedEx Corporation's (NYSE: FDX) ground services during the rest of the holiday season.

Price Action

Amazon's shares closed 0.37% lower at $1,784.03 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Government News Politics Retail Sales Global Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FDX)

#FWLive Chicago: Amazon Is Burning
Why Alexa, Siri Are Teaming Up
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: FedEx Falls On Earnings Miss; Neoleukin Therapeutics Shares Climb
Amazon's Power Moves, Boeing's Struggles, Freight Economics, And Other Big Deals — WTT?!?
No Holiday Gift From FedEx, But Some Analysts Still See Delivery Around The Corner
PreMarket Prep Recap: FedEx Doesn't Deliver, Domino's Sliced After Downgrade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Daimler, BMW Car-Sharing Service To Leave North America

Asian Markets Slide As Trump Impeached, Japan Keeps Interest Rates, Trade Deal Murky