Supply Chain Education, Tainted Romaine, USMCA, And More -Port Report

On today's episode Dooner and Fava are joined by Dean of the C. Lamar and Ann Wright School of Business at Dalton State College Marilyn Helm to talk advancements and opportunities in supply chain education. Plus we're discuss trade wars, USMCA, e. Coli in the romaine…again and so much more.

