Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump Reportedly Signs Off On Phase 1 China Trade Deal, Delays $160B In New Tariffs

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 4:55pm   Comments
Share:
Trump Reportedly Signs Off On Phase 1 China Trade Deal, Delays $160B In New Tariffs

President Donald Trump signed off on a phase one trade deal with China on Thursday that delays $160 billion in new tariffs on Chinese imports that were scheduled to take effect Sunday, according to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs

Trade advisors were meeting Thursday afternoon with Trump to discuss the deal. 

U.S. negotiators offered to cut tariffs that are already in place on Chinese goods in half and suspend the Dec. 15 tariffs in order to strike a deal, according to Bloomberg

In exchange for the tariff concessions, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. is insisting on commitments from Beijing to purchase large quanitites of agricultural and other products from the U.S., as well as to better protect intellectual property rights and increase access to China's banking sector, the Wall Street Journal reported

If China does not follow through, the tariffs would "snapback" to their previous levels, the newspaper said. 

Reports that a deal had been essentially reached, however, have come up several times in recent months. Trump first said he'd reached agreement with the Chinese back in October and put some tariffs on hold then.

Agreement on a phase one deal would signal a thaw in overall relations over trade between the two countries; the long-running trade war has been blamed for hurting the global economy. 

S&P 500 futures were trading 3 points higher in the wake of the trade news. 

Related Links:

3 Reasons The Stock Market Won't Make New Highs On The Phase I Trade Deal

Trump: US Reaches 'Substantial' Phase 1 Trade Deal With China

Posted-In: Bloomberg Donald Trump The Wall Street Journal trade warNews Global Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + DJIA)

What Is The Fed Dot Plot And Why Is It So Important?
Twitter Funds Team To Build Decentralized Standard For Social Media
Quiz | So You Think You Know Impeachment? Let's Find Out
Fed Maintains Interest Rates, Sees No Changes Ahead In 2020
PreMarket Prep Recap: More Pain In The Retail Sector, Stalemate Ahead Of Fed Announcement
How To Trade The Last Fed Rate Decision Of 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

DA Davidson Begins Origin Bancorp With Buy And Home Bancorp With Neutral