Boeing Whistleblower To Testify Wednesday

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 3:53pm   Comments
A retired Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) senior manager will testify Wednesday before Congress about concerns he said he expressed internally months ago about possible safety problems with the 737 Max aircraft — concerns he said went largely unheeded.

Whistleblower Ed Pierson, who will testify Wednesday before the House Transportation Committee, told The New York Times he urged Boeing to shut down the Max production line over his concerns, but said no changes were made.

The plane has been grounded since shortly after a March 2019 crash in Ethiopia that followed an October 2018 crash of the same jet model in Indonesia. The two crashes together killed 346 people.

Pierson told the Times that employees working on the 737 Max program were overworked and making mistakes due to exhaustion. The two jets that crashed were built during the time Pierson was raising concerns about potential safety issues, he said.

Pierson did not raise concerns about the particular system linked to the crashes, a guidance system known as MCAS.

Pierson said he raised concerns with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, board members and company lawyers.

He retired in August 2018, before the first crash, in part because he wasn't comfortable with the conditions at Boeing.

Boeing's Response

The company rejects Pierson's linking of perceived production safety issues with the crashes.

“The suggestion by Mr. Pierson of a link between his concerns and the recent Max accidents is completely unfounded,” Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said in a statement to the Times.

“None of the authorities investigating these accidents have found that production conditions in the 737 factory contributed in any way to these accidents.”

Boeing shares were down 0.91% at $348.01 before the close Tuesday.

Photo by SounderBruce via Wikimedia

Posted-In: 737 MAX Dennis Muilenburg The New York TimesGovernment Travel Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

