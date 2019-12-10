Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

An Investor's Guide To Fighter Jets
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2019 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
An Investor's Guide To Fighter Jets

The fighter jet is a military aircraft designed for air-to-air combat against other aircraft. Savvy investors on the prowl for investment opportunities in the space have a number of choices. 

A number of firms dominate the sector, including Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) and BAE SYS PLC (OTC: BAESY).

The competition over which companies supply which fighter jets to which country is politically charged and extremely sensitive. 

Japan Shopping For Next Fighter Jet  

The Trump administration is pressuring Japan to choose a U.S. defense company to jointly develop a replacement for its F-2 fighter jets over British rival BAE Systems, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. 

It has been reported that Pentagon officials have stepped up talks amid concerns that the U.S. manufacturer could lose out to BAE Systems.

Tokyo is considering three options: collaborate with BAE; work with Lockheed Martin, which is the maker of the F-22 and F-35 jets; or develop a plane domestically.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Airbus and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) have both been vying for the chance to replace Switzerland’s fighter.

Price Action

Lockheed Martin shares were trading up 0.62% at $385.70 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $399.96 and a 52-week low of $241.18.

General Dynamics shares were down 1.2% at $181. The stock has a 52-week high of $193.76 and a 52-week low of $143.87.

BAE shares were down 0.24% at $29.43. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.64 and a 52-week low of $22.36.

Related Links:

Boeing: 737 MAX Deliveries Could Resume In December

Airbus, ANSYS Partner To Launch Autonomous Flight By 2030

Photo by Jerry Gunner via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Financial TimesGovernment News Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + BAESY)

Boeing Faces $3.9 Million FAA Penalty For Supply Chain Fumble
WTO Validates US Tariffs In EU, Airbus Case
Out Of This World: Is Space A New Twist On Frontier Investing?
4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Boeing, Intel And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 18
Government Lays Groundwork For Air India Sale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Podcast: Hip Hop And The Politics Of Weed With Benzinga's Javier Hasse And Digital Underground's 'Vegas Don'

Federal Agency Approves Permit To Transport Liquefied Natural Gas Via Rail