Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday – What The Truck?!?
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 03, 2019 8:58am   Comments
Share:
Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday – What The Truck?!?

Shopping peak season is in full bloom but will retail reap the benefits? In the battle for dollars, is it Black Friday or Cyber Monday who ends up with all the money? Plus Trump tariffs make trade tumble, broken promises from the 1870's, the East Coast is eating the West Coast's freight leftovers, who made the Dean's List, and are Millennials causing a Christmas tree shortfall? All this and more on this week's What The Truck?!?

Watch the LIVE video

Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Posted-In: Black FridayGovernment News Regulations Commodities Retail Sales Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

ID Logistics Gains US Platform In Jagged Peak Acquisition

Cannabis On The Tickets In The Coming UK Elections