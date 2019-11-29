Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US, Canadian And Mexican Officials Make Pre-Holiday USMCA Push
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 29, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Share:
US, Canadian And Mexican Officials Make Pre-Holiday USMCA Push

U.S., Canadian and Mexican officials met in Washington Wednesday afternoon in a pre-Thanksgiving bid to push through the ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.

The hastily scheduled talks included U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Jesus Seade, Mexico's undersecretary for North America, according to a statement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office.

The talks likely will involve changes to make the trade agreement palatable to congressional Democrats. On Nov. 26, Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that an amended USMCA agreement was in sight.

"We are within range of a substantially improved agreement for America's workers," Pelosi said in a statement.

USMCA, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), still needs to be ratified by the U.S. Congress as well as Canadian lawmakers. Mexico ratified the agreement in June.

The continued uncertainty over ratification has lingered over North American supply chains. Earlier this week, engine maker Cummins said it planned to shift more production to plants in Mexico to align with USMCA.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: FreightGovernment News Regulations Commodities Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Global Shippers Forum Pans Extending Liner Carrier Protection

Former Trucking Employee Pleads Guilty In Elaborate Wire Fraud Scheme