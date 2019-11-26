Warren About Bloomberg: 'He Doesn't Need People, He Only Needs Bags Of Money'

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren accused Michael Bloomberg of attempting to buy Democratic presidential nomination with “bags of money.”

What Happened

“[Bloomberg] is making a bet about democracy in 2020,” Warren said at an event in Ankeny, Iowa. “He doesn’t need people, he only needs bags and bags of money.”

“His view is that he doesn’t need people who knock on doors, he doesn’t need to get out and campaign with people, and he doesn’t need volunteers.”

“If you get out and knock on a thousand doors, he will just spend another $37 million to flood the airways, and that’s how he plans to buy a nomination in the democratic party,” Warren said.

The Massachusetts senator made these comments after CNN reported that Bloomberg would be spending more than $37 million on television advertisements over the next two weeks.

“I think it’s fundamentally wrong,” Warren said.

New Definition of Democracy?

Warren said that if Bloomberg manages to win the presidential election, it will change the way we see democracy.

“It’s going to be about which billionaire you can stomach going forward,” Warren told the Iowans present in the room.

“I think the way democracy operates is when people meet face to face, when people reach out to their neighbors,” Warren said. “But this is exactly what is now at play in 2020, which vision of our democracy, which version of our democracy is going to win.”

Warren’s campaign is centered around billionaires needing to pay more taxes to fund social welfare initiatives.

The senator unveiled a “Calculator for the Billionaires” earlier this month, which essentially tells how much taxes billionaires would owe under her policy if she becomes president. The move has invited criticism from prominent billionaires, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates, JPMorgan & Chase Co. (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, and investor Mark Cuban among others.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia