Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Indicted On Charges Of Bribery, Fraud
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2019 12:49pm   Comments
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, according to The Washington Post.

This will make him the first Israeli premier to be indicted while in office.

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit capped almost three years of investigation and handed down a 63-page indictment against Netanyahu, according to the Post.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, having held the position since 2009.

Photo credit: Hudson Institute, Flickr

Posted-In: Benjamin Netanyahu israelGovernment News Politics General Best of Benzinga

