NCBFAA Appoints New Washington Representative

The National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA) has selected Washington, D.C.-based government relations and consulting firm Whitmer & Worrall to be its representative on legislative matters.

The association began its search in September after its 35-year representative, Jon Kent of Kent & O'Connor, announced his retirement.

The Whitmer & Worrall team of Martin Whitmer, Gabe Pellathy and Angela Acampora will now represent the NCBFAA in Washington.

"We couldn't be more fortunate to have been well-served by Kent & O'Connor in this role for the past 35 years," the NCBFAA said.

"Whitmer & Worrall is honored to support NCBFAA in representing the business of customs brokers, forwarders and OTIs [ocean transportation intermediaries], as transportation facilitators and logistics professionals," the firm said in a statement. "We look forward to achieving results for NCBFAA members through our collaboration including strategic planning, issues management and stakeholder engagement."

The NCBFAA will continue to work with Cindy Thomas of Kent & O'Connor as counsel for the association's Regulated Agencies Committee.

In addition, the association retains attorneys Ed Greenberg of Washington, D.C.-based GKG Law as its transportation counsel and Alan Klestadt of New York-based Grunfeld, Desiderio, Lebowitz, Silverman & Klestadt, as customs counsel.

