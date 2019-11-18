Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FAA Head: Plane Approval Process Needs To Be More Holistic, Cooperative

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 11:52am   Comments
Share:
FAA Head: Plane Approval Process Needs To Be More Holistic, Cooperative

Federal air safety regulators may get more involved in the design of new planes from the beginning as part of a fundamental shift in how new aircraft are certified to fly.

Federal Aviation Administrator Stephen Dickson said in an interview over the weekend with The Wall Street Journal that regulators could be a bigger part of the initial design process in an effort to force more consideration for certain “human” safety factors.

More Holistic Approach

Dickson has been pushing for a more “holistic” approach to certifying aircraft, a process that has come under more scrutiny during the investigation of crashes of Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX airplanes that killed 346 people and have resulted in the grounding of the aircraft.

“The current approach is you’re answering all these questions and then it’s, ‘OK FAA, here’s my final exam. Grade my paper,’’’ Dickson told the WSJ.

"That’s the transactional approach. The holistic approach is more of a dialogue as you go through the process.”

Dickson didn't get more specific, and has said he wants to wait until the 737 MAX is flying again before taking on an overhaul of the way the government approves new planes for service. 

FAA Model Scrutinized

While Boeing has born the brunt of the scrutiny over the crashes of the two planes that has now kept the aircraft model grounded for eight months, the FAA also has come in for criticism over the certification process, particularly for how it essentially allows industry engineers and experts to make some decisions on behalf of the regulatory agency, rather than having regulators closely involved at certain steps of the process.

Boeing shares were down 0.9% at $368.25 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

FAA Head Assures Congress Boeing 737 Max Won't Return Until Safe

Boeing CEO Muilenburg Grilled On 737 Max Crashes, Apologizes To Victim Families In Senate Hearing

Photo by SounderBruce via Wikimedia

Posted-In: 737 MAX Federal Aviation AdministrationGovernment News Regulations Travel Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

More Records Shattered: Stocks Start Week At Record Highs With More Retail Earnings Next
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Boeing Shifts 777 Work Back To Humans Following Robotic Failures
12 Dow Stocks With At Least 2% Dividend Yields
Deutsche Post Posts Mid Single-Digit Revenue Gains In Quarter, With Express Division Leading Way
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Slowing Ships May Have Little CO2 Reduction Benefit

Fuller Speed Ahead: Lane Kidd, Managing Director Of The Trucking Alliance At #FWLive