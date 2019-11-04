What The Truck?!?: Mass ELD Outages, Auto Tariff Delays, Murder-For-Hire Plots, And More

On today's bespoke episode of What The Truck?!? Chad and Dooner are talking the ELD "Y2K" bug that hit 20-years too late, not so fast for auto tarifs, supply chain crime, plus the life and times of Amazon Basics batteries, then it's Strickland Business as Zach breaks down market conditions, Haley Fazio makes her WTT debut during On The Radar, and Emily Szink comes in as the closer to put a wrap on things with Big Deal Little Deal. Turn your clock back if you miss it and bang your cowbell 25 hours a day on this DST edition of WTT.

Subscribe

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

Image Sourced from Pixabay