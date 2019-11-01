Schiphol Airport Eyes Closer Supply Chain Cooperation With Dutch Government

Royal Schiphol Group, owner and operator of Amsterdam's international airport, said it plans to take a more active role in facilitating the digital flow of supply chain information between logistics parties and government agencies to help speed up cargo clearances.

Airlines, freight forwarders, ground handlers, truckers, shippers and authorities exchange transactional information and documents related to imports and exports through a community platform operated by Dutch technology provider Cargonaut. Messaging is enabled through electronic data interchange and XML language.

Given the increasing volumes of air cargo data regulators are required to process, the Royal Schiphol Group is considering appointing Cargonaut as an executive agency to ensure closer cooperation. To do so, Royal Schiphol Group must acquire a 75% stake in Cargonaut, up from its current 39%.

An independent consulting firm is examining Cargonaut's finances and the level of investment needed to improve the information exchange. Royal Schiphol Group says it plans to make a decision by the end of the year.

Schiphol announced plans in early 2019 to move forward with the Smart Cargo Mainport Program, which focuses on optimizing landside logistics, digitizing the supply chain and developing new innovations, such as a truck scheduling app.

Image Sourced from Pixabay