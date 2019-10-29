Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US May Extend Tariff Waiver on $34B Chinese Goods For Another Year
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 29, 2019 2:07am   Comments
Share:
US May Extend Tariff Waiver on $34B Chinese Goods For Another Year

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) is considering extending the tariff exclusions granted to certain Chinese imports to another year, the agency said on Monday.
The government trade agency had imposed an additional 25% duty on Chinese imports in July 2018.
It later granted a waiver to certain goods that aren’t produced locally in the U.S. in December 2018. This tariff exclusion is set to expire the same month this year.
The agency is inviting the public to participate in a discussion from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 on whether it should extend this exclusion on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods to December 2020.
The USTR consideration comes at a time when many companies from both countries are losing business due to the raging trade war between the two countries.

Posted-In: China ImportsGovernment News Events Global Economics Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

EU Grants Another Three Months Extension To Brexit
Chinese Central Bank: Commercial Banks Should Advance Blockchain Application
How The General Motors Strike Could Impact October Jobs Numbers
The Week In Cannabis: Hexo Postpones Q4 Report, Rapinoe Teams With CBD Brand, Sanders Unveils Legalization Plan
Trade, Politics Hurt CEO Confidence — And EPS By Extension
PreMarket Prep Recap: Market Too Quiet For Too Long
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Amazon Could Take Legal Action Against Pentagon Contract To Microsoft