Amazon Could Take Legal Action Against Pentagon Contract To Microsoft

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is considering its legal options to protest against the Pentagon's decision to grant a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Reuters reported on Tuesday. The e-commerce mammoth could take action as early as next week.

What Happened

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the JEDI or Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure cloud contract to Microsoft on Friday, Oct. 25, in a controversial decision.

The $10 billion lucrative military deal saw four tech giants — Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and IBM (NYSE: IBM) — locked in intense competition over the last year, with allegations against each other flying high.

Amazon was the frontrunner until July when President Trump intervened.

Trump — who is a frequent critic of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — said that he had been receiving “tremendous complaints” about the JEDI contract, and his administration will review it.

Tables turned on Amazon following it, and four months later, Microsoft comes out as the winner.

What’s Next

Amazon says that it is surprised by the decision.

"[Amazon Web Services] is the clear leader in cloud computing, and a detailed assessment purely on the comparative offerings clearly lead to a different conclusion," the company said in a statement, CNN reports. "We remain deeply committed to continuing to innovate for the new digital battlefield where security, efficiency, resiliency, and scalability of resources can be the difference between success and failure."

According to legal experts consulted by Reuters, Amazon has primarily two options to choose from to appeal the Pentagon’s decision.

It could go to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the U.S. Congress’s auditing body, which could issue an immediate stay on the contract pending investigation.

Otherwise, it could go straight to the Court of Federal Claims, which will allow it to request additional documents and information from the Pentagon through discovery.

Price Action

Microsoft’s stocks were trading at a record 2.46% high following the announcement. Amazon was trading at 0.89% gain.