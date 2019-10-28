Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Grants Another Three Months Extension To Brexit
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 28, 2019 11:32pm   Comments
Share:
EU Grants Another Three Months Extension To Brexit

The European Union granted the U.K. another three months to exit the bloc on Monday, Oct. 28.

What Happened

The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally accepted the new deadline of January 31, 2020, agreed upon by the European Commission’s decision, BBC reports.
Britain has the option to exit the E.U. before this deadline if its parliament and the European parliament ratify a deal.
Johnson asked the E.U. to make it clear that it will not extend the deadline further. According to the BBC, the EU is unlikely to oblige. The bloc wants to avoid a no-deal scenario in case the British parliament can’t ratify Johnson’s proposal by January.
The EU further said that it isn’t open to renegotiating the “Brexit deal” agreed with Johnson.
It’s worth noting that the E.U. backtracked on a similar statement made on former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement.

What’s Next

This is the third time that the E.U. has granted an extension to Brexit.
Last week, while considering the U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement, the members of parliament denied to fast-track it through the House of Commons.
The House of Commons also rejected Johnson's bid to hold an early election on December 12 in the aftermath of the Brexit extension announcement. The MPs voted 299 to 70 in favor but fell 135 short of the two-thirds majority required by law.
The Prime Minister now seeks to amend the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act to allow an election on that date anyway, The Guardian reported.

Price Action

Pound Sterling (GBP) is at $1.2840, down by 0.17%, as of press time.

Posted-In: BBC Boris Johnson BrexitGovernment Eurozone Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Chinese Central Bank: Commercial Banks Should Advance Blockchain Application
How The General Motors Strike Could Impact October Jobs Numbers
The Week In Cannabis: Hexo Postpones Q4 Report, Rapinoe Teams With CBD Brand, Sanders Unveils Legalization Plan
Trade, Politics Hurt CEO Confidence — And EPS By Extension
PreMarket Prep Recap: Market Too Quiet For Too Long
TikTok To US Govt: 'We Don't Answer To Beijing'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

'Validation Of The City And Region's Exciting Momentum': Dan Gilbert's Rocket Mortgage Brings Forbes' Under 30 Summit To Detroit