Microsoft Trades Higher On $10B Cloud Computing Deal With Pentagon
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2019 7:59am   Comments
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading higher following confirmation the company has won $10 billion cloud computing contract from the Pentagon.

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract will modernization the Pentagon and is meant to make its technologically agile. The goal of JEDI is to give the military better access to data and the cloud from battlefields and other remote locations, reports Reuters.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) had also been in the running for the JEDI contract.

Microsoft shares traded higher by 2.6% at $144.41 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $142.37 and a 52-week low of $93.96.

Related Links:

Cloud Competitors: How Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure's Quarterly Performance Stacks Up

Microsoft In The Clouds With Q1 Earnings Report On Continued Strong Azure Performance

Posted-In: Amazon Web Services AWS Azure cloud computingGovernment News Contracts Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

