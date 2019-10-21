Market Overview

Trump's Tweets: Doral Resort, Adam Schiff In Focus

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 6:25pm   Comments
Trump's Tweets: Doral Resort, Adam Schiff In Focus

President Trump was quiet on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Monday with a total of three tweets.

What Is He Talking About?

On Oct. 17, Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced the next G-7 summit would be held at the Trump Doral Resort in Miami, Florida. What followed was two days of scrutiny and pushback from both sides of the political spectrum.

On Saturday, Trump suddenly reversed course, pulling his nomination in a series of tweets:

The Washington Post earlier this year reported the Trump Doral Resort had lost nearly 70% of its revenue since 2015, and most of the criticism charged the president's plan as self-dealing.

What Is He Talking About?

Trump also tweeted about Calif. Rep. Adam Schiff.

This tweet is in reference to Schiff's opening remarks on the DNI whistleblower complaint on Sept. 26, 2019. Schiff decided to characterize the "gist" of the transcript in his opening statement, for which President Trump has repeateedly attacked him.

Watch the full opening remarks below:

Posted-In: Adam SchiffGovernment News Politics Top Stories Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

