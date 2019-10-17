Today's Pickup: Water Trucks Deliver Relief As Turkey Pushes Into Syria

Water trucks from UNICEF are providing a lifeline to civilians caught in Turkey's offensive into northeastern Syria as aid agencies halt operations in the escalating violence.

UNICEF partners began trucking 13,000 gallons of water per day to 4,000 people in shelters in Tel Tamer on October 15 after international non-governmental organizations pulled out. Meanwhile, a much larger water logistics effort is continuing at the Al-Hol refugee camp, which receives nearly 800,000 gallons per day, serving 64,000 women and children.

More than 300,000 people have been displaced since Turkish forces pushed into Kurdish-controlled areas on October 9. The assault, which followed the pullout of U.S. forces, has severely constrained humanitarian relief efforts.

Some refugees have fled to neighboring Iraq. Aid groups are preparing for an influx of up to 50,000 in the coming three months after the fighting intensifies in Syria, the Washington Post reported.

Using trucks to supply people with water is expensive, but it remains an important tool for rapidly deploying relief. In war-torn Yemen, tanker trucks play an important role in supplying water in certain urban areas.

A 2018 analysis from the World Bank noted that private tanker trucks had filled a gap in the water supplies of the cities of Sana'a and Aden. The report, however, raised concerns about the reliability of water quality and market pricing.

