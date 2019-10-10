Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thursday's Market Minute: Are Trade Talks Over Before They Begin?
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
October 10, 2019 10:19am   Comments
Share:
Thursday's Market Minute: Are Trade Talks Over Before They Begin?

Equity index futures plunged overnight after a report out of the South China Morning Post said deputy-level trade talks between the U.S. and China, which were meant to lay the groundwork for high-level talks in Washington, D.C. over the next two days, have stalled. According to the report, the Chinese delegation refused to negotiate about forced technology transfers as well as state subsidies, which the Trump administration says give Chinese companies an unfair advantage over international competitors.

How long Chinese Vice-Premier Liu will remain in the capital is also up in the air. The report said he may leave early, cutting off the second day of scheduled talks. However, the White House refuted the change in the Vice-Premier’s travel plans.

Yesterday, the New York Times reported the Trump Administration is planning on allowing some U.S. companies to sell non-sensitive products to Huawei, the Chinese tech giant blacklisted in May for national security reasons. Earlier this week, 28 more Chinese companies were added to that blacklist. Markets have recovered somewhat as Wall Street gets closer to the open, but it’s questionable how long they can hang on without positive developments in the Trade War.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced from Google

Posted-In: ChinaGovernment News Regulations Politics Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

$0 Or $40? PG&E Price Targets Reflect Uncertain Outlook On Wall Street

Michigan Cannabis Testing Facility Iron Labs Pays Fine To Stay Open