Read The Full Tariff List On EU Products From USTR
The United States Trade Representative announced Wednesday a list of $7.5 billion worth of European products to be tariffed starting Oct. 18.
The move comes after the U.S. won a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization allowing tariffs on Airbus (OTC: EADSY) due to European Union subsidies.
Read the full list of products below.
