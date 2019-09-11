FreightWaves NOW: Trade Talks And An Indicator Of Fleet Size Fluctuations
In the shipper update, Seth Holm looks at China's GDP and what the future holds amidst ongoing trade talks. Kyle Cunningham brings you the carrier update presented by AT&T Business, where he talks about optionality for different lengths of haul, and Kevin Hill breaks down an indicator of fleet size fluctuations. Meteorologist Nick Austin also tells you about some winter weather in the Rockies.
