Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WSJ: Uber, Lyft Have A California Problem

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Share:
WSJ: Uber, Lyft Have A California Problem

The state of California could soon have a new law in place that forces ride-hailing companies to reclassify drivers on their platforms from "gig workers" to employees, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

What Happened

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has confirmed he would sign the bill, which is expected to be voted on by the state Senate this week, WSJ said.

The legislation would directly impact Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYF).

What's known as Assembly Bill 5 passed California's State Assembly by a vote of 59-15, and the newspaper said a Senate vote could occur in the coming days.  

Uber and Lyft appear to have failed in lobbying the state government for an exemption on the grounds that the bill will be costly and pose logistical challenges.

The drivers on the ride-hailing platforms could also be negatively impacted from potential changes in job flexibility, in the view of the companies, according to WSJ. 

Why It's Important

Ride-hailing companies would potentially need to alter their business models and offer California drivers a minimum hourly wage and workers' compensation.

Lyft told WSJ it has 325,000 drivers in California, and under an altered business model, the "vast majority of job opportunities would go away."

The impact will also be felt by riders who may be forced to pay higher prices, the company also told WSJ.

What's Next

California's legislation is "being watched by the rest of the nation," Ken Jacobs, chair of the Labor Center at the University of California, Berkeley, told WSJ.

The ultimate outcome will impact what other states do and could potentially be felt at the federal level, he said. 

Lyft shares were trading down 0.41% in Tuesday's premarket session, while Uber shares were down 0.43%. 

Related Links:

Uber's Airport Kiosks Take Ride-Hailing Offline

The Last 30 Days Were No Picnic For Uber, Lyft

Photo courtesy of Lyft. 

Posted-In: ride-hailing Wall Street JournalGovernment News Politics Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER + LYFT)

What The Truck?!? Ro-Ro Rescue, Uber's New Home, And The Badass Guarantee
C.H. Robinson's Bob Biesterfeld, Uber Freight's Lior Ron To Highlight New Townhall Series At CSCMP EDGE 2019
WeWork Considers Valuation Cut As Investors Question IPO Values
What Uber Freight's Move To Chicago Means
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More
Uber's Airport Kiosks Take Ride-Hailing Offline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

"Outstanding News": Last Four Crew Members Rescued From Car Carrier Golden Ray