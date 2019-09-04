Market Overview

Michigan Governor Moves To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 12:19pm   Comments
Michigan Governor Moves To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Michigan is about to become the first state in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes in a bid to protect kids from becoming addicted to nicotine through the vaping devices. 

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sidestepping state lawmakers by pushing the ban through as an emergency order issued by the state's health regulatory agency, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. 

The agency can put the emergency rule in place for six months, after which it can be renewed for another six months. 

Whitmer, a Democrat, said on MSNBC Wednesday that she hopes to convince lawmakers to make the move permanent. 

“As governor, I’m going to do it unilaterally until I can get the legislature to adopt a statute and write it into law,” she said.

The proposed rule has yet to be filed, but once in place, businesses will have 30 days to comply, a spokesperson for the governor told the Detroit Free Press

Whitmer also plans to to place restrictions on how e-cigarette companies can market the devices. 

The ban followed a report last month that the state's health agency was investigating reports of several respiratory illness cases linked to vaping. 

While Michigan is the first state to ban flavored vaping devices, the city of San Francisco banned all vaping devices in June.  

Juul: The Biggest Player

The biggest share of the domestic e-cigarette market belongs to Juul, which has about 75% of the U.S. business.

Juul is 35% owned by U.S. tobacco company Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The stock was down 0.16% at $43.97 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

