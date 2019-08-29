Today's Pickup: China Looks To Resolve Trade Dilemma With The U.S. Through Negotiations

Good day,

China is looking to de-escalate tensions with the U.S. in the ongoing trade dispute, stating that it will look to calmly resolve the issue through negotiation and collaboration. "China has plenty of means for counter-measures, but under the current situation, the question that should be discussed right now is about removing the U.S.′ new tariffs on $550 billion Chinese goods to prevent escalation of the trade war," said Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce.

This development comes at a time when President Trump had threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese exports worth $250 billion to the U.S. to 30 percent from the existing 25 percent, and tax another $300 billion products by 15 percent instead of the current 10 percent. However, it is yet to be seen how the two countries will set differences aside and solve this predicament through negotiations – particularly since the talks preceding this announcement have failed to bear any fruit.

Did you know?

According to Cargo Account Settlement System (Cass) data, the total volume of freight exported from Germany dropped by 24.6 percent on a weight basis in June this year compared with the same month in 2018.

Quotable

"Fears of a near-term recession are overblown. Yes, there are yellow flags. But the yield curve will need to remain inverted for several more weeks for that signal to go from yellow to red."

– KC Mathews, chief investment officer with UMB Bank, commenting on the inverted yield curve, which happens when rates for short-term bonds are higher than long-term Treasury bonds.

In other news

Can China double its gas output by 2040?

China is set to double its natural gas production by 2040, but challenges in developing shale gas resources have led to a lower production outlook and expectations of more imports in the long-term. (Oilprice)

Germany's export slump mainly caused by Britain

Data showed that Germany's recent export slump was driven mainly by weaker sales to Great Britain rather than the broader trade war. (Reuters)

The new logistics of college move-in

The growth of online retail has changed the nature of university logistics at the start of the school year, creating a direct supply chain to the dorm. (Supply Chain Dive)

Electric vehicles depreciate twice as quickly as petrol cars

Study says rapid development of plug-in cars is quickly dating existing models. (This is Money)

Here's how e-scooter and e-bike companies could embrace the circular economy

The growth of micro-mobility has a problem with the short lifespan of shared e-scooters, which raises their average emissions and lowers their environmental benefits. (GreenBiz)

Final Thoughts

Globally, there has been a noticeable slowdown in the auto industry, and the Indian market is no exception. The passenger vehicle segment has been the worst hit, with its sales plunging by 31 percent in July, based on figures released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). July recorded the sharpest fall in passenger auto sales in over 18 years and is the ninth-straight month of sales decline in the country.

Though the downturns across major Western economies can be attributed to the U.S.-China trade tariffs war and the Brexit debacle, India's auto slowdown has been largely self-inflicted. Indian banks are struggling to recover several billions of dollars in non-performing asset (NPA) loans from companies that have either defaulted or are stalling. The last straw was a liquidity crunch in Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in 2018, with the company crumbling under debt it could not repay, shocking markets and the credit economy. This led to banks tightening credit for consumers and automakers alike, leading to lowered auto consumption and auto businesses laying off workers.

