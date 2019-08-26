Monday's Market Minute: So Much For The Dog Days Of Summer…

As we head into the last week of August, many traders are sitting around wondering what happened to the dog days of summer.

Last week, the S&P 500 closed lower for the fourth week in a row after posting new all-time highs in July. This summer, we’ve seen volatility hold elevated levels as US/China trade talks continue to drive uncertainty. With some of the closely watched economic releases this week, many expect this uncertainty to continue.

The big week ahead starts today with Durable Goods Orders. Tomorrow, we have some housing numbers and Consumer Confidence. But things heat up into the end of the week with EIA weekly crude oil inventories, GDP, and Personal Income and Spending. It’s not just economic data that investors should keep an eye on; we also have some earnings and a couple of closely watched markets taking out key levels. Keep an eye on Copper futures slipping to a new 2019 low and the Japanese Yen on yearly highs – both are a reflection of trade unknowns.

