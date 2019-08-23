Aaron Levie, the CEO of Box Inc (NYSE: BOX), was not so pleased with President Donald Trump’s tweet that said U.S. companies should "start looking for an alternative to China."

On Friday morning, China made an announcement that it will impose an additional 5% to 10% tariffs to $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Shortly afterwards in a series of tweets, Trump said, "Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing ... your companies HOME and making your products in the USA."

"Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China". This is bonkers. https://t.co/MiqviVBBON — Aaron Levie (@levie) August 23, 2019

The Dow fell nearly 600 points, or 2.2%, in Friday's session. Box's stock traded higher by 2%.

