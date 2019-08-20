USTR Requests Comments For 2019 Notorious Markets List

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is requesting written comments identifying online and physical markets to be considered for inclusion in USTR's 2019 Notorious Markets List, the agency said.

USTR will accept comments through September 30 and rebuttal comments and "other information USTR should consider during the review" through October 15, the agency said.

The list, compiled annually, identifies examples of online and physical markets based outside the U.S. that reportedly engage in and facilitate substantial copyright piracy or trademark counterfeiting.

USTR released its 2018 Notorious Markets List in April.

The U.S. encourages owners and operators of markets reportedly involved in piracy or counterfeiting to adopt business models that rely on licensed distribution of legitimate content and products and to work with right holders and enforcement officials to address infringement, USTR said.

USTR also encourages responsible government authorities to intensify efforts to investigate reports of piracy and counterfeiting in such markets and to pursue appropriate enforcement actions. However, the Notorious Markets List doesn't purport to reflect findings of legal violations, nor does it reflect the U.S. government's analysis of the general IP protection and enforcement climate in the countries concerned, USTR said.

USTR said comments should contain information including whether the market is owned, operated or otherwise affiliated with a government entity; types of counterfeits sold, traded or distributed at that market; and estimates of economic harm to right holders resulting from the illicit activity and a description of the methodology used to calculate the harm.

USTR strongly urges submitters to file comments through www.regulations.gov.

Image Sourced from Pixabay