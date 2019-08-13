Read The Full List Of Proposed 10% Tariffs On Chinese Imports; Some Delayed Until Dec. 15

Earlier this summer, the United States Trade Representative announced 10% tariffs on $300 billion imports from China. These tariffs will go into effect Sept. 1, 2019.

Below is the full list of goods to be tariffed on Sept. 1

On Aug. 13, USTR announced some tariffs will be delayed until Dec. 15.

Some products include electronics, toys and apparel. USTR cited national security reasons for the change.

Below is the full list of goods to be tariffed on Dec. 15

