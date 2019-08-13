Market Overview

Read The Full List Of Proposed 10% Tariffs On Chinese Imports; Some Delayed Until Dec. 15

Steve Krause  
August 13, 2019 12:16pm   Comments
Read The Full List Of Proposed 10% Tariffs On Chinese Imports; Some Delayed Until Dec. 15

Earlier this summer, the United States Trade Representative announced 10% tariffs on $300 billion imports from China. These tariffs will go into effect Sept. 1, 2019.

Below is the full list of goods to be tariffed on Sept. 1

On Aug. 13, USTR announced some tariffs will be delayed until Dec. 15.

Some products include electronics, toys and apparel. USTR cited national security reasons for the change.

Below is the full list of goods to be tariffed on Dec. 15

Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between US, China Continue

Analyst: Apple Could Take 4% EPS Hit From Trade War Tariffs

Posted-In: China tariffs trade war

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

