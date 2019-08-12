For real-time updates on LOMA, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Argentine cement producer Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina, S.A. (NYSE: LOMA) had a large opening gap of -98.15% on Monday.

Why Is LOMA Moving?

Shares of several Argentinian companies are trading lower after Alberto Fernandez bested incumbent President Mauricio Macri in a primary election.

