What Caused The Opening Gap In Loma Negra Cia Industria?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 10:31am   Comments
Argentine cement producer Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina, S.A. (NYSE: LOMA) had a large opening gap of -98.15% on Monday. 

Why Is LOMA Moving?

Shares of several Argentinian companies are trading lower after Alberto Fernandez bested incumbent President Mauricio Macri in a primary election.

