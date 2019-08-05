Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump Suggests Need To Strengthen Background Checks In Wake Of Shootings, But Ties In Immigration Policy

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Trump Suggests Need To Strengthen Background Checks In Wake Of Shootings, But Ties In Immigration Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump called for a bipartisan move to strengthen background checks for people trying to buy guns in the wake of weekend mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, and suggested the effort might also include immigration reform.

The president’s comments came in a Monday morning tweet and Trump hasn’t yet elaborated on the idea. He didn’t address the anti-immigrant screed that authorities say was posted on an online forum under the El Paso shooter’s last name shortly before the shooting.

See Also: 30 People Killed In Mass Shootings In Dayton, El Paso

Trump was scheduled to speak publicly later Monday, and earlier called the first shooting, in El Paso, Texas, “an act of cowardice.”

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump said. “We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

Trump hasn't explained yet why he thinks the two subjects should be linked. Neither of the suspects in the shootings, Patrick Crusius in El Paso or Connor Betts in Dayton, Ohio, is believed to be an immigrant.

The president is expected to speak from the White House at 10 a.m. ET.

Nine people were killed in the shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning. In El Paso, the gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart (NYSE: WMT) near the Texas-Mexico border.

Authorities have said the shooting in El Paso is being treated as an act of domestic terrorism, and are considering charging the shooter with federal hate crimes.

Posted-In: Connor Betts DaytonGovernment News Regulations Politics Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

30 People Killed In Mass Shootings In Dayton, El Paso
What To Watch In August: Retail Earnings, IPOs, Fed Moves
Today's pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar
Walmart Tests Autonomous Delivery Vans For "Middle-Mile" Solution
E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears: Apple, Boeing, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday